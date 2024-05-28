Protesters interrupt Tuesday morning commute on Hwy. 417

A group of protesters forced the closure of a Highway 417 off-ramp in Ottawa on Tuesday morning.

Ottawa fire says on social media that crews are on scene at Hwy. 417 and Woodroffe Avenue after activists climbed a sign above the road.

Two protesters were seen holding signs for the group Last Generation Canada, who are calling for the creation of a national firefighting agency to fight growing forest fires.

A press release from the activist group says protesters plan to demonstrate on eastbound and westbound signs towards the Pinecrest Road and Nepean Street exit and the Woodroffe Avenue and Nepean Street exit.

The group has conducted shutdowns of other key bridges and intersections throughout Ottawa.

Ottawa Fire Services said in an update at 10:30 p.m. that a third protester was safely brought down and there are no other reports of other activists at this time.

Ontario Provincial Police are also helping to remove protesters from at least one sign.

The Highway 417 westbound off-ramp at Woodroffe Avenue remains closed as firefighters and police clear the area. There is heavy traffic on westbound Highway 417 and drivers should expect heavy delays.