Protesters and counter-protesters clash, a disgraced teacher convicted, and a new plan for trash: Top 5 stories in Ottawa this week
A "parents' rights" march is met by hundreds of counter-protesters, two Kingston sisters face fraud charges and the OC Transpo is deep in the red.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
Protesters demanding schools cease LGTBQ2S+ lessons met by counter demo
A large protest took over Parliament Hill on Wednesday as hundreds of parents, their children, and various supporters and hangers-on voiced their displeasure with LGBTQ2S+ issues being taught in schools.
The "One Million March for Children" was billed as a "parents' rights" demonstration, with protesters saying the education system acknowledging the existence of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people and teaching children and youth about gender diversity infringes on their ability to control their kids' moral and social upbringing.
Protesters carried signs with slogans such as "hands off our kids" and "pride comes before destruction."
Counter demonstrators turned out in equal number to oppose the message. Counter-protesters called the march homophobic and transphobic and came out to show support for LGBTQ2S+ youth. Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh led the counter-protesters on a march down Wellington Street.
Ottawa police said five people were arrested at the demonstration: three for public incitement of hatred, one for assault, and one for causing a disturbance. No other details were provided.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted to social media to tell LGBTQ2S+ Canadians that they are valued and appreciated. Two days later, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre told Trudeau to "butt out" of parents' affairs and accused him of "demonizing concerned parents."
Counter-protestors march at a demonstration against sexual orientation and gender identity programs in schools, in front of Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. The protest was one of many across Canada, organized by "1MillionMarch4Children," as they protest against so-called "gender ideology" being taught in schools. (Patrick Doyle/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Kingston, Ont. sisters facing fraud charges after claiming Inuit status
Two sisters from Kingston and their adoptive mother have been charged by Iqaluit RCMP with two counts each of fraud over $5,000 following an investigation into allegations they falsely claimed to be Inuit in order to receive a benefit as adopted Inuit children through Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporation (NTI).
In April, NTI asked police to investigate the actions of twins Amira and Nadya Gill and their adoptive mother Karima Manji in applying for enrolment under the Nunavut Act.
The Gill sisters have been awarded scholarships and launched a business based on their Inuit status.
Between October 2016 and September 2022, RCMP allege the women "used this Inuit beneficiary status to defraud the Kakivak Association and Qikiqtani Inuit Association of funds that are only available to Inuit beneficiaries by obtaining grants and scholarships.
The allegations have not been tested in court.
The three are scheduled to appear in an Iqaluit court on October 30.
Sisters Amira Gill (left) and Nadya Gill. (Nadya Gill/Supplied)
Disgraced Orleans teacher found guilty of sex crimes against students
A former Ottawa high school teacher and basketball coach was found guilty Thursday of multiple sex crimes against young students including sexual assault and sexual exploitation.
Rick Watkins, who was also known as Rick Despatie, was a teacher at St. Matthew High School in Orléans.
Justice Ann Alder found Watkins guilty of four counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual interference, two counts of criminal harassment and one count of sexual exploitation.
Watkins had originally been facing 54 charges but the Crown says it proceeded on 20 charges in total. Watkins was acquitted of 9 offenses.
In a statement, the Ottawa Catholic School Board said "Our top priority is always the safety of our students. We stand with those affected by these crimes against children and offer our unwavering support."
Rick Watkins, also known as Rick Despatie, was convicted Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 of sex crimes against students. (@Montreal1963/Twitter)
OC Transpo's finances worse than imagined, mayor says
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says OC Transpo is facing a "worsening financial situation" that is worse than he imagined when he decided to run for mayor.
Sutcliffe ran on a platform of fixing public transit in Ottawa, after numerous issues on the LRT and flagging ridership because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
City councillors received a technical briefing on the transit system's long-term plan on Monday, which projected a dire outlook of $6.6 billion in budgetary pressures over the next 25 years, more than half of which is linked to lower ridership.
It also means the future of Stage 3 of LRT to Kanata, Barrhaven and Stittsville could be in jeopardy, though Sutcliffe says he believes it will eventually be built.
Construction on Stage 3 was set to begin once Stage 2—which is delayed—was complete, but staff said Monday that the city could delay Stage 3 until the financial situation stabilizes, only build parts of it—such as only connecting to Kanata or only to Barrhaven—or scrap it all together and run bus rapid transit instead.
To date, the city has not signed any agreements with other levels of government or any private sector partners when it comes to Stage 3.
A train passes under an overpass along the Confedration Line of Ottawa's LRT. (CTV News Ottawa)
City of Ottawa committee approves new garbage plans
A city committee has approved changes to how garbage will be picked up when a new contract is signed in 2026.
The city of Ottawa's environment and climate change committee has approved a plan to drop Fridays as a waste collection day.
Instead, workers will pull longer hours Monday to Thursday. Staff say this would eliminate the need for residents to set out waste for collection on weekends following a statutory holiday.
While the shifts for the garbage collection workers would be longer, Coun. Riley Brockington says the city believes the change would not impact the actual collection hours each day, so there wouldn't be garbage trucks running late into the evening.
Committee also approved a plan to redirect 60,000 tonnes of residential garbage per year to two private landfills.
The plan would help extend the lifespan of the Trail Road landfill by at least two years, staff say.
It would cost the city $8 million a year.
City council will vote on the plans on Wednesday.
A worker rides on the back of a waste collection vehicle in Ottawa. (CTV News Ottawa)
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Jewish group demands apology after MPs honoured man who fought for Nazis
Several Jewish advocacy organizations condemned members of Parliament on Sunday for giving a standing ovation to a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
Toronto woman hospitalized with botulism
A Toronto woman has been hospitalized in France with a severe case of botulism after eating improperly preserved sardines at a Bordeaux wine bar.
Man hospitalized in life-threatening condition after incident at Calgary pub holding eating contest
Calgary paramedics took a man to hospital in life-threatening condition on Saturday after an incident at the Ship and Anchor pub.
A year after Fiona, a traumatized Newfoundland town backs away from the sea
One year after a wave driven by post-tropical storm Fiona slammed into the back of her house and twisted it like a corkscrew, some residents of Port aux Basques, N.L., are backing away from the sea.
It’s here! Rare asteroid sample lands on Earth after OSIRIS-REx drops cargo
Seven years after OSIRIS-REx was sent into space to retrieve a sample of an asteroid, the NASA-led spacecraft has delivered its cargo into Earth’s orbit, and Canada is set to receive a piece.
Canadian autoworkers ratify deal with Ford Motor Company
Five days after reaching a tentative deal, Unifor members voted this weekend and have narrowly ratified a new three-year collective agreement with the Ford Motor Company.
Key to mending broken labour relations is fixing inflation, RBC economists say
High inflation is driving workers to take labour action and press for wage increases, according to a new report by Canada's largest bank that says more turbulence could be on the way for Canadian labour relations
'Milestone' OLG lottery jackpot to be drawn this week
A lucky lottery player will be the winner of a record-breaking multi-million dollar prize on Wednesday.
U.S. woman arrested after 55 dogs removed from animal rescue home, 5 dead puppies found in freezer
A Chandler woman who ran an animal rescue out of her now-condemned home has been arrested after dozens of abused dogs were discovered and five dead puppies found in a freezer, according to police.
Atlantic
-
RCMP investigate fatal crash in Plympton, N.S.
Digby RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash that took the life of one person in Plympton, N.S.
-
A year after Fiona, a traumatized Newfoundland town backs away from the sea
One year after a wave driven by post-tropical storm Fiona slammed into the back of her house and twisted it like a corkscrew, some residents of Port aux Basques, N.L., are backing away from the sea.
-
Caleb’s superhero walk in Cape Breton returns in-person after four years
After four long years, Caleb's Walk, Run and Fly fundraising event has made it's return after being cancelled by COVID-19 and post-tropical storm Fiona.
Toronto
-
Toronto woman hospitalized with botulism
A Toronto woman has been hospitalized in France with a severe case of botulism after eating improperly preserved sardines at a Bordeaux wine bar.
-
Passengers stuck upside down on Canada’s Wonderland ride
Passengers on a ride at Canada’s Wonderland were stuck upside down for almost 30 minutes on Saturday night.
-
'Milestone' OLG lottery jackpot to be drawn this week
A lucky lottery player will be the winner of a record-breaking multi-million dollar prize on Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Montreal Marathon: Two runners suffer cardiac arrest at finish line
Two participants in Sunday's half-marathon in Montreal suffered cardiorespiratory arrest at the finish line, event organizers confirmed.
-
1 dead, 2 injured after partial building collapse in Montreal
One is dead and two injured after a building partially collapsed in Montreal on Saturday. A man's body was discovered in the rubble hours after the initial event.
-
'Our people are ready': General strike possible in Quebec health, education, social services
Thousands of public-sector workers carried turquoise flags Saturday afternoon through downtown Montreal. The workers, representing a collaboration of several unions, say they’re ready to launch general strike unless the Quebec government can give them a “respectable” offer.
Northern Ontario
-
Jewish group demands apology after MPs honoured man who fought for Nazis
Several Jewish advocacy organizations condemned members of Parliament on Sunday for giving a standing ovation to a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
-
First Nations in northern Ont. seek over $100B to honour treaty promise
A legal battle playing out in a northern Ontario courtroom this month has seen an alliance of First Nations argue they are owed upwards of $100 billion for the Crown's failure to honour a 173-year-old treaty promise, while the federal and provincial governments claim they are either owed far less, or nothing at all.
-
Sudbury police investigating another motorcycle crash
One person has been taken to hospital following the second motor vehicle crash in Sudbury involving a motorcycle in 24 hours.
London
-
Stanley Cup and NHL alumni coming to West Lorne, Ont. for Kraft Hockeyville week
Butch Purdue has been waiting to take his 11-year-old son Jimmy to see his favourite NHL team, the Toronto Maple Leafs. Sunday afternoon, the West Lorne residents picked up their free tickets to Wednesday’s exhibition game between the Leafs and Buffalo Sabres.
-
Western University Homecoming comes and goes without major incidents
London, Ont. police are asking for time to put together the numbers, but it appears Western University’s Homecoming went off without any serious incidents on or off campus.
-
Missing 11-year-old girl found safe: London police
London police are asking the public for help in looking for an 11-year-old girl who was last seen in the city's Glen Cairn neighbourhood on Saturday night.
Winnipeg
-
'Everyone deserves to be who they are': Rally for Trans Youth responds to anti-LGBTQ2S+ protests
Hundreds gathered at the Manitoba Legislature Sunday in a massive show of support for Winnipeg's LGBTQ2S+ community.
-
Advance voting begins in Manitoba's provincial election
Anyone eager to vote in Manitoba's 43rd provincial election can now do so as advance polling stations open across the province Saturday morning.
-
Kitchener
-
'I will never stop': Joshua Bennett's mother still seeking answers on two-year anniversary of his murder
Felisha Bennett is holding onto hope that someone will come forward with information on the murder of her 18-year-old son, Joshua Bennett, who was found dead on a Kitchener trail in 2021.
-
Another helmet added to Fallen Firefighter Memorial in Kitchener
A special ceremony was held in Kitchener Sunday to honour fallen firefighters, including Michael Pearce. A helmet with his name on it is the 18th added to the memorial.
-
Youth orchestra plays together for the first time since K-W Symphony cancelled its season
Former members of the Youth Orchestra played together for the first time on Sunday, one week after the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony abruptly cancelled its season.
Calgary
-
Death of man in Pineridge home investigated by Calgary police
Calgary police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the community of Pineridge on Sunday.
-
Man hospitalized in life-threatening condition after incident at Calgary pub holding eating contest
Calgary paramedics took a man to hospital in life-threatening condition on Saturday after an incident at the Ship and Anchor pub.
-
Shelter in place warning lifted in Champion, Alta.
RCMP say a shelter in place advisory issued for the southern Alberta hamlet of Champion has been lifted.
Saskatoon
-
'Extremely alarming': Frustrations mount in Sask. village as residents protest 'QAnon queen'
Residents of a small village in southwestern Saskatchewan took to their trucks on Sunday to protest their town’s newest resident — a woman who claims to have legal standing as ‘queen’ of Canada.
-
Saskatoon SPCA's Puptoberfest has tails wagging
Against a backdrop of golden autumn leaves on one of the last warm weekends of the season, dog enthusiasts and their four-legged companions gathered at Puptoberfest, a canine celebration hosted by the Saskatoon SPCA.
-
Saskatoon police donate body armour to Ukraine volunteers
Saskatoon police are shipping dozens of pieces of body armour to volunteers helping with humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.
Edmonton
-
'It's such a jewel': New river valley park opens in northeast Edmonton Sunday
Edmonton's newest - and biggest - river valley park opened Sunday.
-
Chateh, Alta., evacuated again due to approaching wildfire
Residents of Chateh, Alta., have once more been forced from their homes by wildfire.
-
16-year-old dead, 1 other injured in crash on Highway 16
A 16-year-old boy is dead after a crash on Highway 16 Saturday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Friend, community members remember 'humble,' 'genuine' Mountie killed in shooting
Tributes are pouring in for Ridge Meadows RCMP Const. Rick O'Brien, who was shot and killed while executing a warrant in Coquitlam, B.C., on Friday.
-
Wind warning upgraded for Vancouver Island, B.C. coast as 'significant fall storm' approaches
Wind warnings have been issued for most of Vancouver Island and coastal B.C. as a “significant fall storm” is expected to arrive Sunday night.
-
One dead after shooting in Richmond: RCMP
Homicide investigators were called to Richmond after a shooting early Sunday morning.
Regina
-
Crews battle heritage building fire in heart of Regina's downtown
Fire crews in Regina were on the scene of a commercial fire in the heart of Regina’s downtown core on Sunday.
-
'Extremely alarming': Frustrations mount in Sask. village as residents protest 'QAnon queen'
Residents of a small village in southwestern Saskatchewan took to their trucks on Sunday to protest their town’s newest resident — a woman who claims to have legal standing as ‘queen’ of Canada.
-
Man arrested after allegedly driving golf cart impaired: Estevan police
Impaired driving is not tolerated on any motorized vehicle – and it's a reminder Estevan police are sharing once again after an odd incident last week.