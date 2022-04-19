Precautionary boil water advisory for 15,000 Gatineau residents
The city of Gatineau says approximately 15,000 residents will be under a boil water advisory starting Tuesday night.
The boil water advisory is due to water main work in the city. It comes into effect at 11 p.m. and will remain in effect until it is lifted. The homes affected by the advisory are located between Montée Paiement and Avenue du Cheval-Blanc, Highway 50 and the Ottawa River.
All residents and institutions in the affected area must boil their water for one minute before consuming it and must continue to do so until Gatineau lifts the preventive boil water advisory.
Once it is lifted, residents are told to open all cold water taps and let the water run for one minute or until it is cold before consuming it. The same applies to water fountains.
Discard any ice that was made with tap water while the advisory was in effect.
The water main work will mean Rue St-Louis will be closed to traffic between boulevard Maloney and rue Jacques Cartier. A detour via boulevard Maloney and boulevard de la Cité will come into effect at 8 p.m.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada sanctions Putin's daughters, sending Ukraine 'heavy artillery'
Canada is sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters, as part of a fresh round of punitive measures aimed at more than two dozen 'close associates' of Putin, including Russian oligarchs and their family members. And, responding to a request from Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trudeau said Canada will be sending more 'heavy artillery' to Ukraine.
Thousands of Sunwing passengers left in limbo due to technical glitch
Sunwing Airlines Inc. says thousands of passengers remain stranded and the start of vacations delayed for others as the company continues to struggle with a technical problem that has grounded flights.
Ontario to allow new home sales tactic that would change the bidding process
The Ontario government is introducing new real estate regulations that would allow home sellers to share bids on their property and disclose the details of competing offers.
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King charged with perjury, obstruction of justice
Ottawa convoy protest organizer Pat King is now facing perjury and obstruction of justice charges related to testimony he gave at his bail review hearing last week.
No plans to change masking policy on planes, trains in Canada as U.S. drops mandate: Alghabra
Canada's Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says masking guidelines while travelling still apply, as the U.S. moves to drop its national mandate.
Why do some people appear to be immune to COVID-19?
After more than two years of COVID-19 and millions of cases, the question of why some people get infected and others do not remains somewhat of a mystery.
Judge chides Quebec dad for taking son, 10, to 'Freedom Convoy' protests
A Quebec judge has ordered a father to stop taking his 10-year-old son to anti-mandate protests after he brought the boy to the 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa in February.
Johnny Depp on stand: Ex-wife Heard's allegations 'heinous'
Actor Johnny Depp told jurors Tuesday that he felt compelled to sue his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel out of an obsession for the truth after she accused him of domestic violence.
Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in the east
Russia assaulted cities and towns along a boomerang-shaped front hundreds of miles long and poured more troops into Ukraine on Tuesday in a potentially pivotal battle for control of the country's eastern industrial heartland of coal mines and factories.
Atlantic
-
Communities most affected by N.S. mass shooting lacking proper mental health services
Tuesday marks the second day of remembrance for the victims of Nova Scotia's mass shooting, and two years later, the emotional scars remain for many.
-
Ottawa spending $22 million for upgrades to New Brunswick long-term care homes
The federal government is investing more than $22 million to improve services for residents of long-term care homes in New Brunswick.
-
Two years after a gunman killed 22 in Nova Scotia, RCMP still under the microscope
Two years after her father was gunned down by a man disguised as a Mountie, Charlene Bagley remains convinced he would be alive today had the Nova Scotia RCMP issued a provincewide alert early in the killer's rampage.
Toronto
-
Travellers denied boarding Swoop flight after airline mistakenly forces passengers to take COVID-19 tests
Multiple people were denied boarding a Swoop flight departing from Toronto on Tuesday because airline staff said a negative COVID-19 test was still mandatory, despite the Jamaican government dropping the requirement last week.
-
Ontario to allow new home sales tactic that would change the bidding process
The Ontario government is introducing new real estate regulations that would allow home sellers to share bids on their property and disclose the details of competing offers.
-
Three people arrested after police find kidnapped woman in Markham, Ont. hotel
Three people have been arrested and another woman is wanted for kidnapping after police found a person being held against her will inside a Markham, Ont. hotel.
Montreal
-
Man, 19, sent to hospital after stabbing in Montreal North
A teenager is in hospital after police say he was stabbed Tuesday afternoon in Montreal North.
-
Judge chides Quebec dad for taking son, 10, to 'Freedom Convoy' protests
A Quebec judge has ordered a father to stop taking his 10-year-old son to anti-mandate protests after he brought the boy to the 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa in February.
-
Slippery roads, power outages as spring snowfall hits Greater Montreal
Montrealers can expect some slippery driving conditions Tuesday due to late-season snowfall bringing heavy, wet snow to the city.
Northern Ontario
-
Chase begins in Huntsville, ends with fatal collision near Orillia, police say
Ontario Province Police say a break-and-enter in Huntsville early Tuesday morning ended in tragedy a few hours later in Orillia.
-
City considering what to do with old Sudbury Arena once new rink is built
Assuming long-delayed plans to build a new community arena on Kingsway Boulevard succeed, Greater Sudbury is starting to plan what will happen to the old barn on Elgin Street.
-
Ontario's top doctor thinks extension of current mask mandate 'might be necessary': Elliott
The remaining mask mandate in Ontario is set to drop later this month, but Health Minister Christine Elliott said Tuesday the province’s top doctor thinks extending the measure 'might be necessary.'
London
-
Middlesex-London MOH says risk of COVID transmission "remains very high"
Despite early evidence that COVID-19 transmission in the Middlesex-London region is “plateauing,” the medical officer of health says the risk of transmission still remains very high.
-
Gun-related incident under investigation
London police are investigating after reports of gunshots in an apartment complex on Saturday.
-
Special weather statement in effect for the region
The roller coaster weather continues in the region Tuesday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Woman gives birth in Manitoba days after fleeing Ukraine
One woman has given birth to a happy and healthy baby boy in Dauphin, Man., just days after she fled Ukraine.
-
'It's a nightmare': Family of woman, children killed in Portage la Prairie struggling to process tragedy
It’s been over a week since Tammi St. Jean received a phone call from Manitoba RCMP informing her that her daughter and two grandchildren had been found dead, but she is still having trouble processing the devastating news.
-
Shooting in Winnipeg's West End leaves one man dead
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating after a man was killed in a West End shooting on Monday.
Kitchener
-
Ontario to allow new home sales tactic that would change the bidding process
The Ontario government is introducing new real estate regulations that would allow home sellers to share bids on their property and disclose the details of competing offers.
-
Guelph Humane Society 'looking for answers' after cat found trapped in water-filled ditch
The Guelph Humane Society (GHS) has issued a public plea for information into what it calls “a horrendous act” in the city’s west end.
-
Wellesley couple stuck in Mexico amid Sunwing network issue affecting hundreds
A couple from Wellesley are among hundreds of Canadians stranded by a Sunwing network issue that is now entering its second day.
Calgary
-
'Extremely concerning': $5.7M in drugs seized as police bust large-scale Calgary drug lab
Officers executed a search warrant on a home in the 400 block of Nolan Hill Drive N.W. on April 7, at which time police say a 'sophisticated' methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine production lab was found.
-
Petition pushes for ban on gas powered leaf blowers in Calgary
An online petition calling on the City of Calgary to ban the use of gas-powered leaf blowers has garnered more than 1,400 signatures.
-
Cochrane RCMP issue warning against highway travel as heavy snow, gusting wind create hazardous highways
Cochrane RCMP issued a warning advising against traveling on highways in the area Tuesday afternoon as winter weather conditions made roads slippery and hazardous.
Saskatoon
-
'Woke up crying in pain': Sask. NDP leader shares son's struggle with COVID-19
The leader of Saskatchewan's opposition says his four-year-old son's bout of COVID-19 resulted in a trip to the emergency room.
-
Roughriders training camp makes return to Saskatoon
For the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saskatchewan Roughriders' training camp will take place in Saskatoon.
-
Sask. resident wins record $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
A Regina resident is $70 million richer after winning a Lotto Max jackpot – the largest ever to be won in the western Canada lottery region.
Edmonton
-
Red Deer to hold Hlinka Gretzky Cup before World Juniors return to Edmonton in August
Edmonton will be the sole host of the 2022 men's world junior championship and the Hlinka Gretzky Cup will be held in Red Deer, Alta., this summer.
-
Man guilty in gas-and-dash death of Alberta gas station owner out on day parole
A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the gas-and-dash death of an Alberta gas station owner has been granted day parole.
-
Edmonton to ask Ottawa for drug decriminalization, despite objections of 2 councillors
A motion to decriminalize "simple personal possession" of illegal drugs in the Alberta capital was approved 11-2 by city councillors Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
'Get over yourselves,' B.C. cop says to 'bigoted' commenters on his uniform's rainbow Pride patch
A Metro Vancouver police officer caught the attention of thousands of social media users by addressing critics of a rainbow Pride patch on his uniform.
-
Heritage building destroyed by fire will be demolished in just 2 days: City of Vancouver
The demolition of a Vancouver heritage building destroyed in a fire that left dozens without a home earlier this month begins this week.
-
Surrey shooting suspect 'armed and dangerous,' wanted Canada-wide: RCMP
A man suspected of a shooting in Surrey last year is now wanted Canada-wide, and Mounties warn he should be considered "armed and dangerous."
Regina
-
Sask. resident wins record $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
A Regina resident is $70 million richer after winning a Lotto Max jackpot – the largest ever to be won in the western Canada lottery region.
-
'Possible burials' discovered on site of former Sask. residential school
A Saskatchewan First Nation will reveal the results of a geophysical investigation where "possible burials" were found on the site of a former residential school.
-
'Woke up crying in pain': Sask. NDP leader shares son's struggle with COVID-19
The leader of Saskatchewan's opposition says his four-year-old son's bout of COVID-19 resulted in a trip to the emergency room.