OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Power restored after outage impacted 1,085 Hydro customers in Ottawa's east end

    Power has been restored to most customers in the Eastvale, Fillmore and Ogilvie areas in the city's east end after an outage Saturday afternoon. (Google Maps) Power has been restored to most customers in the Eastvale, Fillmore and Ogilvie areas in the city's east end after an outage Saturday afternoon. (Google Maps)
    Share

    Power has been restored to most customers in the Eastvale, Fillmore and Ogilvie areas in the city's east end after an outage Saturday afternoon.

    Hydro Ottawa said the outage impacted 1,085 of its customers.

    It noted that the issue will be resolved by 10:30 p.m..

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    She moved to Italy and bought a palazzo for a fresh start. Her ex-husband came with her

    As they walked through the stunning palazzo and gazed up at its frescoed ceilings, Kelly and Jesse Galloway, originally from Australia, knew that their lives were about to change. The pair, who’ve been divorced since 2013, decided to purchase the historic property, situated in the village of Stimigliano in the central Lazio region of Italy, almost instantly.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News