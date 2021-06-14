OTTAWA -- A major power outage in Ottawa's east end temporarily disrupted a community vaccination clinic, but the jabs are being given out again.

Hydro Ottawa reported thousands of customers Monday afternoon, including at the St. Laurent Complex on Coté Street.

The outage was reported just before 5 p.m.

A city spokesperson tells CTV News that vaccinations were temporarily paused but, as of around 5:45 p.m., they had continued.

It is unclear if any appointments will need to be rescheduled as a result of the disruption.

According to Hydro Ottawa's outage map, the multiple outages reported across east Ottawa were estimated to last until as late as 11:30 p.m.; however, several thousand customers had power restored by 6 p.m.

What caused the outage is unknown at this time.