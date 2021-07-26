OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says its pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics are now open to anyone in the city 12 and older, no matter where they live.

Vaccination clinics have been popping up across Ottawa for months, but were limited to residents of select high priority neighbourhoods.

However, as of July 21, pop-up clinics became open to all residents. More than 70 per cent of adults in Ottawa are fully immunized, but the city's top health officials are pushing for a goal of 90 per cent vaccine coverage among the eligible population.

Ottawa Public Health says anyone age 12 and up who has not yet had a first or second dose can now drop in to any city-run community clinic between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. or any pop-up clinic, while supplies last, and get a vaccine without an appointment. Residents can also drop in at the Queensway Carleton Hospital between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily.

You can find pop-up clinics at the following locations this week:

Monday, July 26 and Tuesday, July 27 – 12:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Canada Science and Technology Museum – 1867 St. Laurent Blvd.

Tuesday, July 27 – 12:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.

St Joseph's Adult High School – 330 Lajoie St.

Wednesday, July 28 – 12:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Canterbury Recreation Complex – 2185 Arch St.

Thursday, July 29 – 12:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Merivale High School – 1755 Merivale Rd.

Friday July 30 – 12:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ahlul-Bayt Islamic School – 3025 Albion Road North

Saturday, July 31 – 9:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Ridgemont High School – 2597 Alta Vista Dr.

Sunday, August 1 – 9:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

AMA Community Centre 1216 – Hunt Club Rd.

Community clinics are located at the Nepean Sportsplex, 1701 Woodroffe Ave.; the Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA, 265 Centrum Blvd.; the Eva James Memorial Centre, 65 Stonehaven Dr.; and Ottawa City Hall, 110 Laurier Ave. W.

The City of Ottawa releases the number of available walk-in appointments at its community clinics daily on its Twitter account.

The earliest date that you can receive your second dose is 28 days after your first dose if you received either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna vaccine and eight weeks after your first dose if you received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Pop-up clinics for children

CHEO and other partners of the Kids Come First Health Team are providing a dedicated pop-up clinic for youth 12 to 17 this week.

Parents can also be vaccinated if they bring their children, but kids 12 to 17 are the focus.

This clinic is being held at the University of Ottawa Minto Sports Complex at 801 King Edward Ave from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday.