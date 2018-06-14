

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa Police are urging drivers to “be alert and share the road!”

The summer weather means there are more cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians out on local streets.

Police and Safer Roads Ottawa are reminding drivers that, by law, cyclists can take the full lane when a vehicle is unable to pass without leaving at least one metre of space between the car and the cyclist.

Cst. Will Barlow says “cyclists can take the whole lane when traffic signs stipulate single file for both cyclists and cars.”

If you’re driving in construction zones, police reminding everyone to slow down, leave space and plan enough time to reach your destination.