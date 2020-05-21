OTTAWA -- Police in west Quebec are reminding Ontarians there is no parking available in Gatineau Park or on roads around the park during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than two dozen parking tickets have been issued to vehicles illegally parking on roads in the park.

The National Capital Commission reopened Gatineau Park to local users on May 9, but all parking lots are closed. The NCC said Gatineau Park is open for local residents who can walk or cycle to the park.

The MRC des Collines-de-l’Outaouais police says parking on public roads in Gatineau Park is illegal, and motorists will receive a $44 ticket.

Police say since last weekend, officers issued more than two dozen tickets, with most offenders having Ontario licence plates.