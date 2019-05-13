

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa police say they are slapping 63-year-old Darrell Bellrose with a total of 17 charges related to various sexual offences.

The charges come following an investigation into what police describe as “historical allegations.”

According to the Ottawa Police Service communications team, the investigation first started last year but focuses on incidents that took place between 1997 and 2002. The alleged victims are described as two young girls who were between the ages of 7 and 14 at the time.

Bellrose has been charged with the following:

6 counts of sexual interference

5 counts of sexual assault

3 counts of invitation to sexual touching

2 counts of assault

1 count of uttering threats

Police say the suspect is currently in custody.

Investigators fear there could be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.