Police stop suspects looking into vehicles near Canadian Tire Centre
A 27-year-old Quebec man is facing charges after Ottawa police hit the brakes on suspects looking into a vehicle known to be a target for auto thefts during a concert at Canadian Tire Centre.
Ottawa police say officers were conducting a "proactive lookout" for potential car thieves in a parking lot on Palladium Drive Wednesday night, when a large crowd was expected at the CTC for the Jonas Brothers concert.
"Suspects were seen looking into a vehicle known to be targeted for theft," police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Police say when officers engaged with the suspects, some fled in a vehicle and others fled on foot.
One of the suspects was found nearby in a local store, according to police.
The suspect is charged with possession of break-in instruments, attempted theft over $5,000, mischief and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Last month, an Ottawa Senators fan said his Dodge Ram was stolen from the parking lot at Canadian Tire Centre while he was attending a hockey game on Nov. 9.
The Ottawa Police Service crime map shows motor vehicles were reported stolen from Palladium Drive near the arena on Oct. 15 and Nov. 11.
