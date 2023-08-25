Police seize two kilograms of suspected cocaine, handgun from Ottawa home
One person is facing charges after police seized two kilograms of suspected cocaine and a loaded handgun from an Ottawa home.
Officers with the Ontario Provincial Police Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team and Ottawa police executed a search warrant at a home on Smyth Road on Thursday.
Police say investigators seized a handgun, nearly two kilograms of suspected cocaine, nearly 60 grams of MDNA and approximately 500 prescription pills.
A 42-year-old Ottawa resident is facing numerous charges.
