Police seize two kilograms of suspected cocaine, handgun from Ottawa home

One person is facing charges after police seized two kilograms of suspected cocaine and a loaded handgun from an Ottawa home.

Officers with the Ontario Provincial Police Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team and Ottawa police executed a search warrant at a home on Smyth Road on Thursday.

Police say investigators seized a handgun, nearly two kilograms of suspected cocaine, nearly 60 grams of MDNA and approximately 500 prescription pills.

A 42-year-old Ottawa resident is facing numerous charges.