Planned maintenance to affect O-Train Line 1 service for two weeks starting Saturday

A planned maintenance is going to affect O-Train Line 1 service starting this weekend, says the City of Ottawa.

Transit riders are expected to notice service adjustments on weekends and late at night at specific weekdays, as Rideau Transit Maintenance performs the required work along the entire line, said the city in a news release Thursday.

Regular service schedule will resume Monday, Nov. 4.

Here’s the Line 1 service schedule:

• Saturday, Oct. 19 and Sunday, Oct. 20

o Line 1 will be closed between Blair and Tremblay stations all day.

o R1 bus service will operate between Blair and Hurdman stations.

• Tuesday, Oct. 22 and Wednesday, Oct. 23

o Line 1 will be closed between Blair and uOttawa stations from 11 p.m. until the end of the service day.

o R1 bus service will run between Blair and Rideau stations.

• Saturday, Oct. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 27

o Line 1 will be fully closed between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations all day.

o R1 bus service will run between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations.

• Tuesday, Oct. 29 and Wednesday, Oct. 30

o Line 1 will be closed between Blair and uOttawa stations from 11 p.m. until the end of the service day.

o R1 bus service will run between Blair and Rideau stations.

• Saturday Nov. 2 and Sunday, Nov. 3

o Line 1 will be fully closed between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations all day.

o R1 bus service will run between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations.

Regular Line 1 service is expected to operate as usual, on all other days.

The city notes that while it acknowledges the effects of service disruptions on riders, the necessary maintenance work will contibute to the reliability of the O-Train Line 1 system.

Riders are asked to consult OC Transpo's Travel Planner for updates and trip planning.

More information is available on the city’s website.