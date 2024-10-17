OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Planned maintenance to affect O-Train Line 1 service for two weeks starting Saturday

    OC Transpo
    Share

    A planned maintenance is going to affect O-Train Line 1 service starting this weekend, says the City of Ottawa.

    Transit riders are expected to notice service adjustments on weekends and late at night at specific weekdays, as Rideau Transit Maintenance performs the required work along the entire line, said the city in a news release Thursday.

    Regular service schedule will resume Monday, Nov. 4.

    Here’s the Line 1 service schedule:

    • Saturday, Oct. 19 and Sunday, Oct. 20

    o Line 1 will be closed between Blair and Tremblay stations all day.

    o R1 bus service will operate between Blair and Hurdman stations.

    • Tuesday, Oct. 22 and Wednesday, Oct. 23

    o Line 1 will be closed between Blair and uOttawa stations from 11 p.m. until the end of the service day.

    o R1 bus service will run between Blair and Rideau stations.

    • Saturday, Oct. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 27

    o Line 1 will be fully closed between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations all day.

    o R1 bus service will run between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations.

    • Tuesday, Oct. 29 and Wednesday, Oct. 30

    o Line 1 will be closed between Blair and uOttawa stations from 11 p.m. until the end of the service day.

    o R1 bus service will run between Blair and Rideau stations.

    • Saturday Nov. 2 and Sunday, Nov. 3

    o Line 1 will be fully closed between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations all day.

    o R1 bus service will run between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations.

    Regular Line 1 service is expected to operate as usual, on all other days.

    The city notes that while it acknowledges the effects of service disruptions on riders, the necessary maintenance work will contibute to the reliability of the O-Train Line 1 system.

    Riders are asked to consult OC Transpo's Travel Planner for updates and trip planning.

    More information is available on the city’s website.

     

     

     

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Israel says it has killed top Hamas leader Yayha Sinwar in Gaza

    Israeli forces in Gaza killed top Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, a chief architect of last year’s attack on Israel that sparked the war, the military said Thursday. Troops appeared to have run across him unknowingly in a battle, only to discover afterwards that a body in the rubble was Israel’s most wanted man.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News