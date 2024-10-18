Ottawa to enjoy double-digit high temperatures this weekend

The calendar says mid-October, but Ottawa residents will receive a dose of summer-like weather this weekend.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a stretch of above-seasonal temperatures in Ottawa and eastern Ontario through the weekend and into next week, with highs ranging from 18 C on Saturday to 23 C on Monday.

It will be mainly sunny today. High 16 C.

Clear tonight. Low 4 C.

Sunny on Saturday. High 18 C.

Sunday will be sunny. High 19 C.

The outlook for Monday calls for sunshine and a high of 23 C. Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 23 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 11 C and a low of 3 C.