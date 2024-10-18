G2 driver stopped going 161 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa, OPP says

A G2 driver is facing a stunt driving charge after being stopped speeding 61 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end.

Ontario Provincial Police say an officer observed the driver going 161 km/h while in the High Occupancy Vehicle lane on Highway 417 Thursday.

"The driver was also travelling in the HOV lane and was alone in the vehicle," the OPP said on X.

The driver now faces a minimum $2,000 fine, six demerit points and a one-year driving prohibition upon conviction, according to police.

The charge of stunt driving includes a 30-day licence suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.