Police seek witnesses to fatal crash on Carling Avenue

Ottawa police are asking for witnesses to a fatal crash on Carling Avenue over the weekend to come forward.

A man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon when his vehicle crashed into the Carling Avenue underpass below Highway 417.

Ottawa police say the 32-year-old victim died of his injuries. He has not been identified.

A second person was treated at the scene for injuries.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

Ottawa police investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of this incident and has not yet spoken to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Fatal Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2345.