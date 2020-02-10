OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are asking for help identifying a man accused of stealing several bottles of perfume at knifepoint from a store in the Glebe.

Police say on Mon., Feb. 3, a man walked into a store near Bank Street and Glebe Avenue at around 11:40 p.m., and tried to leave with several hidden bottles of perfume. When an employee confronted the suspect, police say the man brandished a knife and then ran away.

No one was hurt.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s, with short buzzed brown hair. He was wearing a dark grey and olive-green three quarter length winter jacket with a blue interior, and a dark shirt underneath. He was carrying a tan cross-body messenger bag.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Ottawa Police Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or crimestoppers.ca.