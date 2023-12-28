Police searching for federal offender known to frequent Ottawa-Gatineau

Ontario Provincial Police is seeking the public's assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant as a result of a breach of his statutory release.

Police say the offender is known to frequent Ottawa and Gatineau.

Marc Poulin, 54, is currently serving a two year and 12 day sentence for seven counts of theft under $5,000, Fail to comply with a probation order and Fail to comply with order – at large.

He is described as a Caucasian male, 5'7 (171 cm), 169 lbs (77 kgs) with grey hair and hazel eyes. He has scars on his left arm, his back and on both legs.

Anyone having contact with the offender or information in regards to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.