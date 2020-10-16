OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are looking for witnesses after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Ottawa's east-end.

At approximately 11:50 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a collision on the Vanier Parkway near the Highway 417 westbound off-ramp.

Police say the collision involved a brown Hyundai Elantra and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries, and was listed in stable condition in hospital on Friday morning. The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

The Ottawa Police Service Collision Investigation Unit would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash cam footage of the incident.

You can contact the Ottawa Police Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2481