Police nab 52 drivers with expired vehicle permits in one day on Ottawa roads

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Police seize bedding from Idaho stabbing suspect's home, but no weapon

Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove -- but no weapon -- when they searched the Washington state apartment of a graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to newly unsealed court documents.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina