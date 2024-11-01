Child struck by vehicle on Viewmount Drive

Ottawa paramedics say a child suffered non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a driver on Viewmount Drive Friday afternoon.

Paramedics were called to the area of Viewmount and Aldercrest Drive at around 2:49 p.m.

The child was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition. The child's age is not known.

Ottawa police have closed Viewmount Drive between Aldercrest Drive and Parkside Crescent for the investigation.

Police had no further updates as of 4:30 p.m.