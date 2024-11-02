Here's how it feels in Ottawa this Saturday

Lower than normal temperatures are in the forecast for Ottawa this Saturday.

Environment Canada calls for a high of 4 C and mainly sunny skies today. A low of -7 C and clear skies are in the forecast for tonight.

It's going to be sunny on Sunday with a high of 6 C. A low of 0 C and cloudy skies are expected for the night.

Monday is going to be cloudy with a high of 6 C. A low of 7 C and a 60 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast for the night.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 8 C and a low of 0 C.