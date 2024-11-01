15th annual Trunk Sale at Marlin Orchards taking place this weekend

The holiday season is around the corner and a benefit event for Beyond 21 is kicking off this weekend in eastern Ontario.

The 15th Annual Trunk Sale at Marlin Orchards and Garden Centre kicks off Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with fun filled family activities and shopping from over 120 vendors. The event is taking place at Marlin Orchards & Garden Centre, just outside Cornwall, Ont. It will run until Sunday.

"The trunk sale is one of our largest fund raisers for Beyond 21, because we are a not-for profit organization," Amy Malyon, the executive director of Beyond 21, told CTV Morning Live Friday.

"A group of ladies came together to put this great event on. We’re actually in the 15th year. And what they do is they change beneficiaries every three years. So, this is actually the last year that Beyond 21 will be the beneficiary."

Malyon says 10 per cent of all sales and the entrance fees will go to Beyond 21.

Beyond 21 runs a day program for adults around the age of 21 with developmental disabilities. It serves around 60 participants every week, offering a variety of programming ranging from literacy to life and social skills.

Wanda Hunt and Sam Hunt are the owners of Blue Clover Candle Company. Wanda says they started their business this summer when Sam turned 21. She notes that they were on the waiting list to join Beyond 21.

"We were looking for something for Sam to do and something that I could do with him, that would be beneficial to him and give him some socialization and structure," Wanda said.

Sam says the candles he and his mother sell are made at home in their basement.

Here are the event activities:

Shopping: The over 120 vendors will be selling unique crafts, stylish clothing, home décor, beauty products and "one-of-a-kind gifts and holiday treasures."

Photo Minis: People will be able to capture their holiday memories with a special photo session during the event.

Clown Fun: This activity will take place from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Face Painting: This activity will take place from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Magic Tricks: This activity will take place from 1 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Fire Truck Tours: This activity will take place from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Live Music: Live music will take place all day Saturday and Sunday.

And for your own convenience, on-site parking is available.