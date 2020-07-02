OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help finding two men accused of assaulting three people at Westboro Beach in early June.

According to a police news release, two male suspects approached two other men on the beach at around 11:15 p.m. June 5. The two suspects then allegedly assaulted the other men. One was able to escape with minor injuries but the second had serious injuries.

Police also claim a woman stepped in to stop the assault, at which point the suspects began hitting her. She had minor injuries.

The two suspects then ran away.

Police say one suspect is described as a Black man in his 20’s, about 5’10” (178 cm), with a medium build and shoulder-length dreadlocks.

The second suspect is described by police as a Black man in his 20’s, about 5’10” (178 cm), with a medium build. He had a cast on one of his arms.

Anyone who was at the beach on June 5th at approximately 11:15 p.m. is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Central Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.