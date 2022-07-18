Police investigating suspicious package in Ottawa's Sandy Hill neighbourhood

Ottawa police are investigating a suspicious package in Sandy Hill, in the area of several embassies and consulates.

A police operation is underway in the 1-100 block of Range Road, south of Laurier Avenue. The suspicious package was reported at 12:35 p.m.

Strathcona Park is located on Range Road, along with the Consulate of Russia, the Embassy of Burkina Faso, the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco, the Pakistan High Commission and the Embassy of Gabon.