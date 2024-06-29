Here's a one-on-one with Ottawa's nightlife commissioner

The City of Ottawa has introduced a new "nightlife commissioner" to help shape the city's nightlife.

The capital's "Night Mayor" is Mathieu Grondin. He was introduced on June 11 by Mayor Mark Sutcliffe. Grondin told CTV Morning Live the city has changed, citing the Jazz and Escapade festivals.

"I've been visiting the city a little bit for the last 25 years. The city I'm discovering right now is very different from the city I was discovering when I was 20 years old, and coming on a field trip to parliament," Grondin said.

"Last weekend, nightlife was on fire in the city… There's a vibrancy now that maybe wasn’t there before."

Grondin notes that the current vibrancy in the city is a "good base to work with."

How do you plan to shake things up?

A bylaw to reflect nightlife in the city can help the capital improve its vibrancy, Grondin says, noting that it's one of his roles. He says a revision of the current nightlife bylaw is important, as it helps in removing the barriers that are in place.

"So, their life can be made a little bit easier," he added. "And they can develop new initiatives, (and) new activities at night."

He notes that he's already started to meet with external stakeholders to discuss the recommendations. He adds that the operators in the field know what needs to be done. And their voice is as important as the city's vision.

"We have an action plan first to begin with. And then we can build on that," he said.

When it comes to safety, he says, a busy and vibrant city at night means it's a safe place.

In the next few years, Grondin says, the capital will have a very busy night life.

Grondin was born and raised in Montreal. He was the founder and director general of the non-profit organization MTL 24/24.

Council voted last year to introduce a new Ottawa Nightlife Economy Action Plan, focusing on leisure, live entertainment and cultural activities during the 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. period, and looking beyond just bar and restaurant activity. The strategy will focus on "safety, cultural tourism/industry initiatives, economic development and commercial vibrancy."

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle