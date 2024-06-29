Sources: Dr. Brian Nadler expected to be acquitted of first-degree murder charges next week
A major development in the upcoming trial of an eastern Ontario doctor who’s facing four first-degree murder charges connected to the deaths of four seniors at the Hawkesbury hospital. Sources tell CTV News that Brian Nadler is expected to be acquitted next week.
In March 2021, Nadler was initially charged after OPP were called to Hawkesbury and District General Hospital to investigate the death of 89-year-old Albert Poindinger, of Pointe-Claire, Que. Nadler was a doctor at the hospital at the time.
A year later, in August 2022, the OPP charged Nadler with three additional counts of first-degree murder. Those charges stemmed from the deaths of Claire Briere, 80, of Rigaud, Que.; Lorraine Lalande, 79, of Hawkesbury, Ont.; and Judith Lungulescu, 93, of East Hawkesbury Township, Ont. At the time, the hospital said all of the victims were patients under the care of Nadler.
On Friday, sources told CTV News that the Crown attorney in the case is not planning to call any evidence when the trial begins on Tuesday.
Nadler has maintained his innocence, with his lawyers claiming in 2022 that all four of the victims had died of Covid-19. Nadler has been out on bail for the last three years under several conditions, including a ban on practicing medicine.
'We need new leadership': Liberal MP writes to caucus, says Justin Trudeau should resign
A sitting Liberal MP has written to the federal caucus to say he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should resign. 'For the future of our party and for the good of our country we need new leadership and a new direction,' said New Brunswick MP Wayne Long in the brief note.
WestJet warns of travel disruption as mechanics union opts to 'continue with strike action'
WestJet says it is 'outraged' after its airline maintenance engineers went ahead with their previously threatened strike on Friday evening.
Minivan slams into a Long Island nail salon, killing 4 and injuring 9, fire official says
A minivan slammed into a Long Island nail salon Friday, killing four people and injuring 9, a Suffolk County fire official said.
Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'
Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'
Martin Mull, hip comic and actor from 'Fernwood Tonight' and 'Roseanne,' dies at 80
Martin Mull, whose droll, esoteric comedy and acting made him a hip sensation in the 1970s and later a beloved guest star on sitcoms including 'Roseanne' and 'Arrested Development,' has died, his daughter said Friday.
Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan to become first woman to lead Canadian Armed Forces
Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan will be named Canada's new Chief of the Defence Staff, CTV News has learned, making her the first woman to lead the Canadian Armed Forces.
Multivitamins don't help you live longer, study suggests
Millions of people who take multivitamins everyday may not be reaping the perceived health benefits, according to new research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Is marriage harder than it was 10 years ago? Why one psychologist thinks so
Marriage might be the oldest institution in the world, but it's struggling to adapt to the pressures of modern life. Registered psychologist Adisa Azubuike explains why it's more difficult today.
Five survivors from Sudbury, Ont., rescued in human trafficking investigation
Six people have been charged in a provincial human trafficking investigation that identified five survivors from Greater Sudbury.
Steel officially cut for new Navy ships in Halifax
The Irving Shipbuilding shipyard has started cutting steel for the next fleet of the Royal Canadian Navy’s next generation of warships.
'As I turned around, he lunged and grabbed me': Fredericton woman recovering after attack in parking lot
The Fredericton Police Force has laid three charges against a Fredericton man in connection with an alleged assault in a public parking lot on Wednesday.
‘I’m terrified to go downtown again Halifax’: woman recovering after altercation with group of men who allegedly made homophobic slurs
A birthday celebration turned into a nightmare for a same-sex couple in downtown Halifax on Saturday after they got into a violent altercation with a group of men.
Group which operates Revue Cinema obtains court injunction to stay open
The non-profit group which runs Toronto's oldest operating movie theatre says it will remain open after receiving a court injunction halting an eviction next week.
New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents
Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach stands charged with sexually assaulting seven additional complainants from 1977 to as recently as February, court documents filed Friday show, bringing the total number of accusers in his case to 10.
Toronto police investigating after man shot in Yorkville
Toronto police are investigating a shooting in Yorkville that injured a man Friday night.
3 dead, multiple injured after fiery crash on Laval roadway
Three people are dead after a fiery crash involving a large truck and three other vehicles north of Montreal Friday afternoon.
Habs choose forward Ivan Demidov with 5th pick in NHL Draft; Celine Dion makes the announcement
The Montreal Canadiens selected forward Ivan Demidov fifth overall in the NHL Entry Draft on Friday night at The Spere in Las Vegas.
Child psychiatry patients sue over sex abuse allegations by two former Montreal hospital employees
Montreal's Jewish General Hospital finds itself at the heart of a class action lawsuit for sexual abuse allegedly committed against children by two former social workers employed by its Child Psychiatry Department, Gino Londei and Steve Trowbridge.
Five survivors from Sudbury, Ont., rescued in human trafficking investigation
Six people have been charged in a provincial human trafficking investigation that identified five survivors from Greater Sudbury.
Sudbury senior to be homeless after apartment eviction
A Greater Sudbury senior says she will be homeless after being evicted from her apartment.
Fallen tree damages fence, allowing 50 bison to escape in northern Ont.
Anyone travelling along Highway 64 near Lavigne, Ont., should be on the lookout for bison crossing the road.
Lake St. Clair rebounds to offer plush fishing for world championship
Andrea Cavallini is one of 52 competitors at the Hobie Fishing World Championships in the town of Tecumseh. He is here from Tuscany, Italy and caught a 21 inch bass this morning, one of the biggest catches of the day.
Sentencing delayed for London man who crashed stolen pick-up truck, killing one
The sentencing hearing for a London man found guilty of crashing a stolen pick-up truck and killing a woman has been delayed. Earlier this year 39-year-old Shawn Tinning plead guilty to criminal negligence causing death and leaving the scene of a crash.
Expanding basic needs supports for homeless Londoners on hold until federal funding approved
City council has delayed the expansion of outreach service that provides basic needs to Londoners experiencing homelessness because the timeline to receive new federal funding for the program remains unknown.
Occupy UW calls university's court order a 'scare tactic' to silence students
Members of a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Waterloo have broken their silence surrounding a lawsuit and injunction filed by the school.
Eight people displaced by Kitchener house fire
Officials say no one was hurt after flames destroyed the front porch of a Kitchener home on Friday.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Cambridge crash
A Kitchener woman was taken to hospital after her Kawasaki motorcycle was involved in a collision with a Dodge pickup truck in Cambridge.
Investigation closes access to highway from Bayfield Street in Barrie
Access to the highway from one of Barrie's busiest roads has been temporarily closed by police.
'It just doesn't add up': Barrie bistro owner faces $38,000 landlord debt dispute
A Notice to Terminate posted on the front door of a downtown Barrie establishment shortly after its closure states the owner owes thousands in rent and utilities, but the owner argues he paid for more than his fair share before closing up shop.
Victim of head-on crash caused by impaired driver gives emotional statement
The woman who nearly died in a crash involving an impaired driver on Highway 26 in Springwater in 2022 gave an emotional victim impact statement on Friday.
Plan to improve section of Route 90 clears hurdle at Winnipeg City Council
A $586-million plan to widen and improve a section of Route 90 has cleared a hurdle at city hall, though it still remains unclear how the upgrades will be paid for.
'His heart still beats on': Young track star remembered for giving the gift of life
Not a day goes by when Scott and Amanda Cadman don’t think about their son Kirk.
Southern Manitoba gets soaking Friday
Some parts of the province got as much as 52 millimetres of rain Friday.
Flames choose Zayne Parekh in first round of NHL draft
The Calgary Flames selected defenceman Zayne Parekh with the ninth overall pick in the NHL draft Friday night.
Judge approves $9.5-million settlement in Calgary Stampede sex abuse lawsuit
A judge has approved a $9.5-million settlement for complainants in a class action lawsuit that accused the Calgary Stampede of allowing a performance school staffer to sexually abuse young boys.
Charges pending after 3-year-old Edmonton boy struck, killed by truck in marked crosswalk
Police say charges are pending after a boy was killed and his mother and sister were injured in a crash in south Edmonton on Thursday.
Nenshi, Smith hit Ponoka Stampede in wake of UCP attack ads on new Alberta NDP leader
This year's Ponoka Stampede parade marked the first time Premier Danielle Smith and new Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi attended the same event since Nenshi won his party's leadership contest nearly a week ago.
Police report 12 incidents of objects thrown at vehicles from west Whitemud overpasses
Edmonton police on Friday said they're investigating several incidents in which objects were thrown at vehicles on Whitemud Drive on the city's west end.
Domestic violence resource card initiative develops in southern Saskatchewan
A new domestic violence resource card initiative is taking the lead in Yorkton and is quickly expanding in southern Saskatchewan.
'It's problematic': Frustration growing as Regina city council meetings drag on, tabled items pile on
Frustration is growing amongst the public and members of Regina city council as marathon meetings drag on.
Missing Moose Jaw man found dead, no foul play suspected: Police
An 80-year-old Moose Jaw man who was reported missing earlier this week has been found dead.
Saskatoon city council votes in favour of housing accelerator fund after two days of contentious debate
Following a 12-hour marathon meeting on Thursday which saw nearly 50 speakers both in favour and against the fund, councillors were back at City Hall Friday to ask administration what they were being faced with and vote on the changes.
Family of nine unharmed after Saskatoon house explosion
The Saskatoon Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house explosion Thursday night.
Historic Saskatoon bakery hands ownership to its Ukrainian employees
A Saskatoon staple, Nestor's bakery, which was founded nearly a century ago and has served Ukrainian baked goods on 20th street, will be changing ownership.
B.C. Liberal MPs call for Trudeau's leadership to be assessed as ex-premier calls for his resignation
The chorus of calls for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down as Liberal leader includes former B.C. premier Christy Clark.
Abbotsford student's speech about accessibility challenges at her school censored by administrators
As part of her Grade 12 art activism class, Lexis De Meyer was tasked with investigating accessibility challenges faced by people with disabilities in her community of Abbotsford.
Surrey Police Service offering $10K signing bonus to bolster staff
Just months away from taking over as the police of jurisdiction, the Surrey Police Service is putting up some cash in hopes of recruiting more officers.
Pedestrian struck and killed in Courtenay, B.C.
A 44-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle early Friday morning in Courtenay, B.C.
Dad's bid to prevent children's HPV vaccinations rejected by B.C. court
A vaccine-fearing father has been ordered not to discuss the HPV vaccine – or even the human papillomavirus itself – with his children after losing a battle against their mother in B.C. Supreme Court.
Navy facility in Canadian Arctic 'could be finished this season,' a decade overdue
Nearly a decade behind schedule, the Canadian military’s long-promised naval refuelling station in the High Arctic could open as early as this summer, albeit with restrictions on the facility's operations and serious questions about its long-term viability.
Man stabbed in Kelowna, suspect at large: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
Police still investigating cause after woman found dead in Kelowna park
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
Man shot dead in Princeton, B.C., was high-ranking gang member, court records suggest
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.