Rain, thunderstorms in the forecast for Ottawa this Saturday

Showers and a risk of thunderstorm are in the forecast this Saturday in Ottawa.

According to Environment Canada, showers amounting to 10 to 15 millimetres are expected today – risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. A high of 22 C and humidex of of 29 are forecasted.

Tonight, it's going to be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance showers and a low of 19 C – risk of thunderstorms this evening and overnight.

A 40 per cent chance of showers, a risk of thunderstorm and a high of 24 C are also forecasted for Sunday. At night, the capital will have a low of 12 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Canada Day will be sunny with a high of 24 C. Clear skies and a low of 12 C are forecasted for the night.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 24 C. Cloudy skies and a low of 16 C are forecasted for the night.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 25.4 C and a low of 14.3 C.