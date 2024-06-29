OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Rain, thunderstorms in the forecast for Ottawa this Saturday

    CTV Ottawa: Pouring rain in the capital
    Showers and a risk of thunderstorm are in the forecast this Saturday in Ottawa.

    According to Environment Canada, showers amounting to 10 to 15 millimetres are expected today – risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. A high of 22 C and humidex of of 29 are forecasted.

    Tonight, it's going to be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance showers and a low of 19 C – risk of thunderstorms this evening and overnight.

    A 40 per cent chance of showers, a risk of thunderstorm and a high of 24 C are also forecasted for Sunday. At night, the capital will have a low of 12 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers.

    Canada Day will be sunny with a high of 24 C. Clear skies and a low of 12 C are forecasted for the night.

    Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 24 C. Cloudy skies and a low of 16 C are forecasted for the night.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 25.4 C and a low of 14.3 C.

