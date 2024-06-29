Eastern Ontario driver caught going 170 km/h on HWY 416

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Grenville, Ont. says a 38-year-old driver is facing charges after being caught speeding on Highway 416 in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police say the driver clocked 170km/h just after 12 a.m., noting that the roads were wet.

"Speeds like this are dangerous, especially in unfavourable conditions," the OPP said on X.

The driver is facing vehicle impoundment and driver's licence suspension.

The OPP adds that officers will be out and about this long Canada Day weekend enforcing the law.