OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are investigating a report of gunshots on Good Friday.

Police say shots were heard at around 2:50 p.m. in the area of Montreal Road and Cyr Avenue.

No injuries have been reported.

Police say the shooting is believed to be a drive-by, but no vehicle description was immediately available.

Officers with the guns and gangs unit are asking for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward and contact police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca