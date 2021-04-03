Advertisement
Police investigating gunshots on Good Friday
Published Saturday, April 3, 2021 10:59AM EDT
An Ottawa Police cruiser is seen near the Elgin Street police station in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are investigating a report of gunshots on Good Friday.
Police say shots were heard at around 2:50 p.m. in the area of Montreal Road and Cyr Avenue.
No injuries have been reported.
Police say the shooting is believed to be a drive-by, but no vehicle description was immediately available.
Officers with the guns and gangs unit are asking for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward and contact police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca