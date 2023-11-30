Police investigating anti-Palestinian signs in Ottawa’s south-end

The Ottawa Police say they are aware of hateful posters seen in the south-east end of Ottawa.

CTV News Ottawa has seen one of the signs involved in the investigation that was posted at a bus stop in South Keys.

The sign included racist comments about Arabs and Palestinians. It also listed the address and name of an individual.

Police said in a post to social media on Thursday that an investigation into the sign determined the individual listed was not the creator of the poster and they were not involved in its distribution.

CTV News Ottawa attended the listed address and also confirmed the person was not responsible for the sign's creation or posting.

Ottawa Police say it is investigating the origin of similar signs in the area. Police did not clarify how many of the posters were distributed.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 613-236-1222 ext. 7300.