    • Police investigating after person found deceased in the Rideau Canal

    The Ottawa Police Service is investigating after a person was found deceased in the Rideau Canal near the Senate of Canada building on Monday.
    The Ottawa Police Service is investigating after a person was found deceased in the Rideau Canal in downtown Ottawa.

    Police say officers responded to a call at 4:50 a.m. Monday for a suspicious incident.

    "Upon arrival police located a deceased person in the water," police told CTV News Ottawa. "At this time, multiple OPS Units including our Marine Dive and Trails Unit are at the scene. The investigation is continuing."

    Police tape blocked a section of the pathway along the eastern side of the Rideau Canal Monday morning, and a cart was sitting at the edge of the canal along the pathway.

    A portion of police tape remains on a fence post after police investigated the discovery of a person found deceased in the Rideau Canal in downtown Ottawa early Monday morning, Aug. 12, 2024. (Dave Chrabonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

    The Ottawa Paramedic Service provided no information, directing inquiries to police.

