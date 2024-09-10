'A lot closer than we were': Senators owner provides update on talks for new arena at LeBreton Flats

Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer admits there's been "more hurdles than meets the eyes" in talks with the National Capital Commission to build a new arena at LeBreton Flats, with the clock ticking towards the deadline to finalize a deal.

"It seems that everybody wants an arena downtown, so let's get together, let's understand what it takes and do this collaboratively," Andlauer told TSN 1200's Mornings with John Rodenburg and Steve Lloyd.

"I think there's willingness. We're a lot closer than we were."

The Senators and the NCC have a Sept. 20 deadline to reach an agreement to build an arena on the federal land just west of Ottawa's downtown. The memorandum of understanding the NCC reached with Capital Sports Development Inc. in June 2022 was to develop a new event centre on seven acres of land along Albert Street, between Preston Street and City Centre Avenue.

"What we had when we bought the team was not right for the fans; like no place to park, just a venue," Andlauer said Tuesday, noting the LeBreton Flats land has been empty for over 60 years.

"Don't want to build an arena and don't have the ability to have development around it. It's important that the development happens at the same time the arena is built."

Senators president and chief executive officer Cyril Leeder told TSN 1200 last week there's a "willingness to try to find a way to get something done" between the NCC and the Senators, adding "we're making some progress."

Andlauer says he's "very much involved" in the negotiations with the NCC.

"At the end of the day, it has to be right for the fans. But there are two jurisdictions; I think the NCC has a lot of land in the city and obviously LeBreton lands, and the city doesn't have the power over those lands, it's the federal government," Andlauer said.

"I've learned a lot … maybe more hurdles than meets the eyes."

LeBreton Flats at Albert and Booth Streets. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa)

The NCC told CTV News Ottawa last week that it is "aiming to have an agreement" with the Senators by the end of the month.

"The NCC remains confident that providing the Ottawa Senators with the opportunity to build a downtown arena at LeBreton Flats is of tremendous value for the team, their partners and for fans," the NCC said in a statement on Sept. 5.

"We continue to demonstrate flexibility and openness in our conversations with the Ottawa Senators."

Andlauer and his group finalized the purchase of the Senators and Canadian Tire Centre in September 2023. He says he thinks "the majority of people" want the arena to be built either at LeBreton Flats or downtown.

Ottawa Senators NHL hockey team owner Michael Andlauer, centre left, CEO Cyril Leeder, left, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Senators General Manger Pierre Dorion, right, smile during a press conference in Ottawa on Friday September 22, 2023. (Fred Chartrand/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

"I'm not in business of development. To me, it's doing what's right from an arena standpoint and making sure we have something sustainable that we're proud of for years to come," Andlauer said.

While the Senators look at a future home at LeBreton Flats or downtown, renovations continue at the Canadian Tire Centre to upgrade the facilities.

Andlauer tells TSN 1200 the renovations to the players areas are important.

I don't want an excuse that it's the fact its Ottawa, it's cold and the taxes are higher than other jurisdictions in the U.S. I want people to know that when they come in here, they're going to be treated better than other (cities)," Andlauer said.

"Ottawa is an incredible place to live. I just love this city, Gatineau and the people. It's not a big city which is refreshing. It's truly Canadiana. They're passionate about their hockey, they care and that's what I love about this city."