Ottawa installing bike lockers at three locations

Secure lockers will be available at three locations in the Ottawa's downtown core for people to lock up their bicycles.

The City of Ottawa says starting Wednesday, lockers will be set up for cyclists to lock up their bikes while in the ByWard Market, downtown and the Glebe.

The secure bike parking lockers will be available at:

141 Clarence Street

170 Second Avenue – outside the Glebe parking garage

234-250 Slater Street, at the surface parking lot

The secure bike parking lockers have six individual lockers that can each hold one bicycle.

Cyclists will receive two hours of free parking, with each additional hour will cost $0.50.

Staff say there will be no time limit for using the locker.

The bike lockers are part of the city's Public Bike Parking Strategy.

The Ottawa Police Service says more than 700 bikes have been reported stolen so far this year.