O-Train service resumes after 'technical issue with cameras'

A technical issue with the cameras disrupted service on Ottawa's O-Train line, as tens of thousands of public servants head to the office for a second day under new hybrid work rules.

The O-Train was out of service for more than an hour Tuesday morning "due to a technical issue with cameras on the trains," according to OC Transpo. Full train service resumed just after 8 a.m.

No information has been released about the shutdown of LRT service or what the issues were with the cameras.

Video sent to CTV News Ottawa shows hundreds of people lined up at Tunney's Pasture Station waiting for the bus just before 7 a.m. At 7:45 a.m., long lines were forming at Tunney's Pasture and Hurdman stations waiting for the R1 bus due to the shutdown.

OC Transpo announced just before 7 a.m. that the O-Train was out of service between Tunney's Pasture and Blair stations "due to technical issue with cameras on the trains," and R1 replacement bus service was running. At 7:45 a.m., the transit service announced trains were running between Rideau and Blair stations.

As of 8:11 a.m., the full O-Train line was running and all stations were open.

