No injuries reported after shots fired at Tanglewood Park in Ottawa's southwest end

    An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)
    The Ottawa Police Service is investigating after several shots were fired at the entrance of Tanglewood Park in the city's southwest end.

    Officers on patrol in the area of Merivale Road and Woodfield Drive heard the sound of possible shots around 10:30 p.m. Monday, according to police.

    Officers found "multiple casings and other evidence' near the entrance of Tanglewood Park on Woodfield Drive.

    "Information received is that several vehicles fled the area prior to police arrival," police said.

    "At this time, no victim(s) have been identified nor have attended Ottawa-area hospitals. If anyone is aware of someone injured, please call 9-1-1."

    A spokesperson for the Ottawa Paramedic Service said paramedics did not treat any patients at the scene.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.

