Committee approves heritage designations for several Rideau Street properties despite owners' objections

Several properties on Rideau Street could soon be given heritage designations, despite objections by the property owners.

The City of Ottawa's Built Heritage Committee met Tuesday and approved heritage designations for 149, 152, 156, 158, 198, and 217 Rideau St.

Each of these buildings is home to modern businesses on the ground floor, but the upper floors maintain their late 19th or early 20th century facades.

The owners of each of the respective properties objected to the designations for various reasons, but city staff recommended that councillors not withdraw the notice of intention to give these properties heritage designations.

Full city council will vote on final approval Sept. 18.

This comes just months after councillors rejected the Hudson's Bay Company's objection to giving a heritage designation to its building at 73 Rideau St.

The designation aims to protect historically significant buildings. Under the Ontario Heritage Act, all alterations to designated heritage properties and to properties located within a Heritage Conservation District require the City's approval. Alterations that require approval include, but are not limited to construction of additions, window replacement, partial demolition, and porch replacement or restoration, the City of Ottawa says on its website.

149 Rideau St.

149 Rideau St. Sept. 9, 2024. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa)

The building's is currently home to the tattoo parlour Inksession, the Rock Junction store and a Fun Guyz mushroom dispensary. The heritage designation concerns the second and third floors. The building is owned by Al-Shabbir Trading Co. Ltd.

City staff say 149 Rideau St. was built circa 1875 in the Italianate style and is an example of a late 19th century building on a main street in Ottawa.

"The Italianate style was popular from the 1830s until the 1920s in Canada and was frequently used in commercial buildings on main streets. The building at 149 Rideau Street features typical elements of the Italianate style, including its arched window openings and hood mouldings, a large cornice, and decorative brick detailing," the report says.

The objection to the heritage designation was filed by the building's owner on July 23. The letter only says the owner objects to the designation and does not provide any reason why. Staff said they have had no other correspondence with the building's owner.

"Heritage staff are of the opinion that the objection received does not provide new or substantive information related to the designation of 149 Rideau Street. Staff maintain the position that the property merits designation under Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act for its cultural heritage value and recommends that Council not withdraw the NOID (Notice of Intention to Designate) and proceed with the passage of a by-law to designate the property."

152 and 156-158 Rideau St.

Right to Left: 152, 156 and 158 Rideau St. Sept. 9, 2024. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa)

Several street addresses are included in this designation. City staff say the designation covers 152, 156, and 158 Rideau St. They are owned by Maniplex Investments Ltd.

The building at 152 Rideau St. was built around 1898. The ground floor currently occupied by Silverline Tattoo & Body Piercing.

"The building at 152 Rideau Street features typical elements of the Romanesque Revival style including its heavy massing, decorative carved detailing, and arched window openings. The building also displays a high degree of craftsmanship for a commercial property on Rideau Street, demonstrated through its decorative carved foliage and face motifs and carved stonework," the report says.

The building next door, 156-158 Rideau St. is a representative of an early 20th century commercial building with elements of the Art Deco style. The mushroom dispensary Shroomyz, and the One of a Kind shoe store are found on the ground floor of these addresses.

"The building has contextual value as it supports and maintains Rideau Street’s historic commercial function and character and is visually linked to others nearby in terms of form, massing, cladding, and type, with common features such as flat roofs, brick facades, and commercial storefronts at grade," staff wrote.

The property owner filed an objection Aug. 1. The owner's concerns relate to how heritage attributes are defined and the perceived potential impacts that the designation could have on future development or the ability to make alterations.

In response, staff said they made some revisions to the designation to the statement of cultural heritage value in response to some of the owner's concerns but is still urging council to approve the heritage designation.

198 Rideau St.

198 Rideau St. Sept. 9, 2024. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa)

This is another late 19th century building, staff say, reflecting influences of commercial Italianate architecture or Romanesque Revival styles. It was built around 1885. The building is currently home to the Futureskin Tattoo parlour on the ground floor. It is owned by NRML Real Estate Inc.

"The building at 198 Rideau Street has physical value as a representative example of a late 19th century commercial building on a main street in Ottawa. The building has typical characteristics of a late 19th century commercial building, including its three-storey massing, flat roof, and brick cladding."

The building's owner objected to the city's characterization of the property, suggesting its value as a commercial property would be the same regardless of its appearance and other nearby buildings on the street do not have any heritage value.

City staff disagree, saying the building is "an important remaining example of the type of commercial and mixed-use buildings that were located on Rideau Street in the late 19th and early 20th century" and that its value is part of a broader picture of Rideau Street and Lowertown.

"Despite the introduction of new and taller buildings in their surroundings, more than 100 years later, the late 19th and early 20th century buildings that remain continue to reflect Rideau Street’s important role as the area’s commercial main street, that influenced how the Lowertown neighbourhood developed at the core of the city," the report says.

217 Rideau St.

217 Rideau Street. Sept. 9, 2024. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa)

This building was constructed around 1876, city staff say, and has historical value as the long-time home of the George E. Preston and Sons tailor shop. Today, the ground floor is occupied by the Sushi Village restaurant. The upper floors are the subject of the heritage designation. A numbered company, 2228325 Ontario Ltd. owns the building.

The shop was a well-known men’s tailor and suit retailer in Ottawa, established in 1870 and operated out of the building at 217 Rideau St. from 1884 until 1959.

"Throughout the business’ long history, it was frequently patronized by prime ministers and other notable politicians," staff said.

The owners of the building objected to the designation, arguing it had no heritage value, that they "wouldn't have bought it" if it had already been deemed a heritage building, and that the designation could have a negative financial impact on their investment.

City staff said city council can give a heritage designation to any eligible building at any time and that financial implications and impacts on property value are not a consideration when evaluating a property for heritage designation. Staff note, however, that the City of Ottawa does offer a Heritage Grant for Building Restoration to assist property owners with costs related to restoration of designated properties.