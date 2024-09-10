Committee approves heritage designations for several Rideau Street properties despite owners' objections
Several properties on Rideau Street could soon be given heritage designations, despite objections by the property owners.
The City of Ottawa's Built Heritage Committee met Tuesday and approved heritage designations for 149, 152, 156, 158, 198, and 217 Rideau St.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Each of these buildings is home to modern businesses on the ground floor, but the upper floors maintain their late 19th or early 20th century facades.
The owners of each of the respective properties objected to the designations for various reasons, but city staff recommended that councillors not withdraw the notice of intention to give these properties heritage designations.
Full city council will vote on final approval Sept. 18.
This comes just months after councillors rejected the Hudson's Bay Company's objection to giving a heritage designation to its building at 73 Rideau St.
The designation aims to protect historically significant buildings. Under the Ontario Heritage Act, all alterations to designated heritage properties and to properties located within a Heritage Conservation District require the City's approval. Alterations that require approval include, but are not limited to construction of additions, window replacement, partial demolition, and porch replacement or restoration, the City of Ottawa says on its website.
149 Rideau St.
149 Rideau St. Sept. 9, 2024. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa)
The building's is currently home to the tattoo parlour Inksession, the Rock Junction store and a Fun Guyz mushroom dispensary. The heritage designation concerns the second and third floors. The building is owned by Al-Shabbir Trading Co. Ltd.
City staff say 149 Rideau St. was built circa 1875 in the Italianate style and is an example of a late 19th century building on a main street in Ottawa.
"The Italianate style was popular from the 1830s until the 1920s in Canada and was frequently used in commercial buildings on main streets. The building at 149 Rideau Street features typical elements of the Italianate style, including its arched window openings and hood mouldings, a large cornice, and decorative brick detailing," the report says.
The objection to the heritage designation was filed by the building's owner on July 23. The letter only says the owner objects to the designation and does not provide any reason why. Staff said they have had no other correspondence with the building's owner.
"Heritage staff are of the opinion that the objection received does not provide new or substantive information related to the designation of 149 Rideau Street. Staff maintain the position that the property merits designation under Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act for its cultural heritage value and recommends that Council not withdraw the NOID (Notice of Intention to Designate) and proceed with the passage of a by-law to designate the property."
152 and 156-158 Rideau St.
Right to Left: 152, 156 and 158 Rideau St. Sept. 9, 2024. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa)
Several street addresses are included in this designation. City staff say the designation covers 152, 156, and 158 Rideau St. They are owned by Maniplex Investments Ltd.
The building at 152 Rideau St. was built around 1898. The ground floor currently occupied by Silverline Tattoo & Body Piercing.
"The building at 152 Rideau Street features typical elements of the Romanesque Revival style including its heavy massing, decorative carved detailing, and arched window openings. The building also displays a high degree of craftsmanship for a commercial property on Rideau Street, demonstrated through its decorative carved foliage and face motifs and carved stonework," the report says.
The building next door, 156-158 Rideau St. is a representative of an early 20th century commercial building with elements of the Art Deco style. The mushroom dispensary Shroomyz, and the One of a Kind shoe store are found on the ground floor of these addresses.
"The building has contextual value as it supports and maintains Rideau Street’s historic commercial function and character and is visually linked to others nearby in terms of form, massing, cladding, and type, with common features such as flat roofs, brick facades, and commercial storefronts at grade," staff wrote.
The property owner filed an objection Aug. 1. The owner's concerns relate to how heritage attributes are defined and the perceived potential impacts that the designation could have on future development or the ability to make alterations.
In response, staff said they made some revisions to the designation to the statement of cultural heritage value in response to some of the owner's concerns but is still urging council to approve the heritage designation.
198 Rideau St.
198 Rideau St. Sept. 9, 2024. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa)
This is another late 19th century building, staff say, reflecting influences of commercial Italianate architecture or Romanesque Revival styles. It was built around 1885. The building is currently home to the Futureskin Tattoo parlour on the ground floor. It is owned by NRML Real Estate Inc.
"The building at 198 Rideau Street has physical value as a representative example of a late 19th century commercial building on a main street in Ottawa. The building has typical characteristics of a late 19th century commercial building, including its three-storey massing, flat roof, and brick cladding."
The building's owner objected to the city's characterization of the property, suggesting its value as a commercial property would be the same regardless of its appearance and other nearby buildings on the street do not have any heritage value.
City staff disagree, saying the building is "an important remaining example of the type of commercial and mixed-use buildings that were located on Rideau Street in the late 19th and early 20th century" and that its value is part of a broader picture of Rideau Street and Lowertown.
"Despite the introduction of new and taller buildings in their surroundings, more than 100 years later, the late 19th and early 20th century buildings that remain continue to reflect Rideau Street’s important role as the area’s commercial main street, that influenced how the Lowertown neighbourhood developed at the core of the city," the report says.
217 Rideau St.
217 Rideau Street. Sept. 9, 2024. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa)
This building was constructed around 1876, city staff say, and has historical value as the long-time home of the George E. Preston and Sons tailor shop. Today, the ground floor is occupied by the Sushi Village restaurant. The upper floors are the subject of the heritage designation. A numbered company, 2228325 Ontario Ltd. owns the building.
The shop was a well-known men’s tailor and suit retailer in Ottawa, established in 1870 and operated out of the building at 217 Rideau St. from 1884 until 1959.
"Throughout the business’ long history, it was frequently patronized by prime ministers and other notable politicians," staff said.
The owners of the building objected to the designation, arguing it had no heritage value, that they "wouldn't have bought it" if it had already been deemed a heritage building, and that the designation could have a negative financial impact on their investment.
City staff said city council can give a heritage designation to any eligible building at any time and that financial implications and impacts on property value are not a consideration when evaluating a property for heritage designation. Staff note, however, that the City of Ottawa does offer a Heritage Grant for Building Restoration to assist property owners with costs related to restoration of designated properties.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. presidential historian predicts results of November elections. Here's who he says will win
An American presidential historian is predicting a Kamala Harris presidency as the outcome of the upcoming U.S. elections in November.
Buyers say they lost life savings to a Saskatchewan company selling luxury vacation condos
In 2022, Tanya Frisk-Welburn and her husband bought what they hoped would be a dream home in Mexico.
NDP MPs embrace distance from 'radioactive' Trudeau brand, as Singh convenes caucus in Montreal
Just days after demolishing his deal with Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is holding a three-day strategy session with his MPs in Montreal, where his MPs are embracing their new-found distance from what one called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's 'radioactive' brand.
Judge reserves decision on Hoggard bail attempt as singer seeks SCOC leave to appeal
A justice with Ontario's Appeal Court has reserved her decision on whether Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard should get bail as he tries to appeal his sexual assault conviction at the country's top court.
Canadian fast food chains create value menus to win back customers
Canada’s restaurant industry is in a slump as money conscious consumers are eating out less and spending less when they do go out.
Forgotten Cheetos snack bag can have 'world-changing' impact, U.S. national park says
A U.S. national park is cautioning tourists about how a small bag of Cheetos could have an enormous impact.
As warming threatens polar bear tourism, a Canadian town adapts and thrives
Change has broken, remade and continues to reshape this remote town where tundra meets forest on the shore of Hudson Bay.
'Blown away by your kindness': Meredith Gaudreau thanks Calgary in heartfelt eulogy
Meredith Gaudreau, Johnny Gaudreau’s widow, gave a sincere thank you to Calgary for the outpouring of support for her and the Gaudreau family.
Canadian court approves Red Lobster restructuring plan, company will exit bankruptcy
A Canadian court has cleared the reorganization plan of Red Lobster that will see the seafood chain exit bankruptcy.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Frost Advisories issued in New Brunswick; Tropical Storm Francine update
Some parts of New Brunswick have Frost Advisories in effect.
-
Elsipogtog First Nation man dead after N.B. RCMP shooting, SiRT investigating
An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed by RCMP in Elsipogtog First Nation, N.B.
-
Summerside police seek man, woman who stole rings worth $25K from jewelry store
Police in Summerside, P.E.I., are trying to track down two people suspected of stealing two rings worth a total of $25,000 from a jewelry store in the County Fair Mall.
Toronto
-
Judge reserves decision on Hoggard bail attempt as singer seeks SCOC leave to appeal
A justice with Ontario's Appeal Court has reserved her decision on whether Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard should get bail as he tries to appeal his sexual assault conviction at the country's top court.
-
More than one million people visited an Ontario food bank in the last year, data shows
More than a million people living in Ontario visited a food bank in the last year as food prices soared across the country, according to new data released by a network of hunger-relief organizations.
-
'Hard on all of us': Petition pushes back on Ontario high school telling students to keep backpack in lockers
There is confusion at one Mississauga, Ont. high school over whether backpacks are allowed in class. Grade 12 student Vani Kumar started a petition to bring backpacks back after St. Francis Xavier Secondary School sent out a letter obtained by CTV News Toronto telling students, “Knapsacks/bags are to be kept in your locker upon arrival at school."
Montreal
-
Nearly half of Canadians want federal election after NDP-Liberal agreement ends, poll suggests
Following the announcement of the end of the NDP-Liberal confidence and supply agreement, a new national survey reveals that 47 per cent of Canadians would support calling a federal election to be called, while only 34 per cent would prefer not to.
-
CAQ still hasn't fulfilled promise to create 37,000 daycare spots
Francois Legault's government is far from its commitment to create 37,000 subsidized daycare spaces by March of next year.
-
NDP MPs embrace distance from 'radioactive' Trudeau brand, as Singh convenes caucus in Montreal
Just days after demolishing his deal with Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is holding a three-day strategy session with his MPs in Montreal, where his MPs are embracing their new-found distance from what one called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's 'radioactive' brand.
Northern Ontario
-
Video shows tornado moving ashore in northern Ontario
A beautiful Labour Day weekend at the lake was interrupted by some extreme weather when a tornado touched down in northern Ontario.
-
Hunt widens for man who allegedly threw scalding coffee on baby
A man wanted for allegedly throwing scalding coffee on a baby in an unprovoked attack at a park in the northern Australian state of Queensland is now the subject of an international manhunt.
-
Buyers say they lost life savings to a Saskatchewan company selling luxury vacation condos
In 2022, Tanya Frisk-Welburn and her husband bought what they hoped would be a dream home in Mexico.
Windsor
-
Arrests increase 38% in Glengarry neighbourhood
Windsor police say violent crime is down in the Glengarry neighbourhood after launching a police initiative last month.
-
Wild boar jaw discovered at waterfront
Construction at the Legacy Beacon Streetcar project has unearthed the bottom jawbone of a boar.
-
Motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries taken to hospital by friends
Chatham-Kent police say a 25-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital by friends after a crash in Camden Township.
London
-
Sarnia dump truck driver charged following crash
Officers responded to the area of Scott Road and St. Andrew Street after a dump truck ended up in a ditch.
-
Roads around Western University remain closed amid support staff strike
The school asks that motorists who do not have a specific reason to be on or around main campus, to avoid the area. About 330 members are on strike after two days of talks with an external mediator came to an end just before Labour Day.
-
London Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2024
Five different sports are represented in the London Sports Hall of Fame class of 2024.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. woman says puppy was stolen during break-in
A Kitchener, Ont. woman is pleading for the return of her puppy, an eight-month-old French Bulldog named Sanchi.
-
Traffic stop in Waterloo ends with seizure of 200+ guns
Police have seized over 200 firearms as part of a weapons investigation that began in Waterloo.
-
Three people charged with forcible confinement in connection with Guelph home invasion
On July 24 around 1:35 p.m., a man and woman were sleeping in their apartment on Woolwich Street when three people with their faces covered by bandanas entered, police said.
Barrie
-
Bears in schoolyard force students and staff into 2nd hold and secure this week
A Huntsville elementary school is locked down for the second time this week because of some bears roaming the schoolyard.
-
One person dies in multi-vehicle collision in Bolton
Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle collision in Bolton Tuesday morning that claimed the life of one person.
-
Opioid Crisis Alert issued after 8 drug overdoses
Eight people overdosed, including one fatality during the past week in Grey Bruce County.
Winnipeg
-
As warming threatens polar bear tourism, a Canadian town adapts and thrives
Change has broken, remade and continues to reshape this remote town where tundra meets forest on the shore of Hudson Bay.
-
‘It’s a mistake’: Downtown housing complex slated for demolition
Winnipeg's Centre Village social housing complex will face the wrecking ball less than 15 years after it was built.
-
'Stagnant' weather pattern doing little to break up wildfire smoke in Manitoba
Warm temperatures and light winds won't do much to alleviate wildfire smoke Tuesday in a portion of Manitoba, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said.
Calgary
-
Calgary eatery named among best new restaurants in Canada
A Calgary restaurant has been nominated as one of the best new dining spots in Canada.
-
165 hectares of trees will be cut down in Banff National Park
Parks Canada says work is expected to begin later this fall on two projects aimed at mitigating wildfire risk in Banff National Park.
-
Calgary's water use drops, residents able to collect rainwater
Some overnight rain in Calgary brought relief to residents worried about their gardens and lawns as well as city officials concerned about the strain on the city's water system.
Edmonton
-
Premier mulls reinstatement of controversial MLA booted from UCP caucus
An Alberta MLA banned from the UCP caucus last year for comments comparing transgender youth to feces could soon be back in the ruling Alberta party's fold.
-
Alberta senior in custody after allegedly luring children with candy, sexually assaulting them
A Red Deer senior is in custody for allegedly luring children into his apartment with candy.
-
Oilers, Canucks alumni to play charity game in Fort McMurray
Former Edmonton Oiler Craig MacTavish will be returning to the ice for a charity game against Vancouver Canucks alumni in Fort McMurray in October.
Regina
-
Drug toxicity deaths in Sask. seemingly on course to match record set in 2023
Saskatchewan's overdose crisis is tragically on par with last year's record breaking total, with more than 200 people having lost their lives to accidental overdoses in the first seven months of the year.
-
Buyers say they lost life savings to a Saskatchewan company selling luxury vacation condos
In 2022, Tanya Frisk-Welburn and her husband bought what they hoped would be a dream home in Mexico.
-
Sask. First Nations celebrate 150th anniversary of Treaty 4 signing
For the next week, hundreds of people from many First Nations in Saskatchewan will be coming together for the 150th anniversary of the signing of Treaty 4.
Saskatoon
-
Buyers say they lost life savings to a Saskatchewan company selling luxury vacation condos
In 2022, Tanya Frisk-Welburn and her husband bought what they hoped would be a dream home in Mexico.
-
Sask. education minister responds to incident of student being lit on fire
Saskatchewan's Education minister says the incident at a Saskatoon school where a student was set on fire is "horrible," but could have been worse.
-
Back to his roots, Saskatchewan hockey player recognized for grassroots contributions
From Gordie Howe to Hayley Wickenheiser and everyone in between, Saskatchewan has produced some hockey greats over the years.
Vancouver
-
7-Eleven ordered to pay B.C. woman $907K for pothole injury
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has ordered 7-Eleven Canada to pay a woman more than $900,000 in damages after she tripped on a pothole and broke her ankle in the parking lot of a convenience store.
-
B.C.'s second-largest city requesting charter to expand local powers
The second-largest city in British Columbia will ask the provincial government for a municipal charter – which would dramatically expand local powers – following a unanimous city council vote Monday.
-
Police union calls for 'fulsome public safety plan' in B.C. ahead of provincial vote
The national union for RCMP officers is seeking to make public safety and bail reform a British Columbia election issue after repeat offenders were arrested for violent crimes, including a pair of gruesome attacks in downtown Vancouver last week.
Vancouver Island
-
7-Eleven ordered to pay B.C. woman $907K for pothole injury
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has ordered 7-Eleven Canada to pay a woman more than $900,000 in damages after she tripped on a pothole and broke her ankle in the parking lot of a convenience store.
-
2 hospitalized, suspects sought after 'extreme case of road rage' in B.C.: RCMP
Mounties in B.C.'s Lower Mainland are searching for two people allegedly responsible for a road rage incident that sent a couple to hospital with serious injuries, saying the suspects could be in another province.
-
BC United sources leak 'extremism' file on B.C. Conservative director
Sources in the Official Opposition BC United party have leaked a file on the "extremism" of the B.C. Conservatives' executive director, Angelo Isidorou, less than two weeks after the parties' leaders announced a deal to work together.
Kelowna
-
Woman stabbed during daylight Kelowna home invasion: RCMP
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
-
Dog mauled to death in B.C. yard after 3 pit bulls jump fence: police
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder 1 year after Smithers, B.C., shooting
Mounties in northwestern B.C. say they have arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting almost exactly a year after it occurred.