Police investigate fatal shooting in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood

Ottawa police are investigating the late night shooting death of a 36-year-old in Lowertown.

Investigators responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Clarence Street, near Cumberland Street, at approximately 11:40 p.m. Friday.

Police say Vuyo Kashe died in the shooting.

No other information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

This is a breaking news story. We will have more information as it becomes available