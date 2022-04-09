Police in Kingston, Ont. investigating the stabbing death of 29-year-old man

Police in Kingston, Ont. are searching for a suspect in connection to the early morning stabbing death of a 29-year-old man.

Officers responded to a 911 call Saturday morning from a residence on Durham Street, in the Williamsville District.

Police tell CTV News Ottawa the victim was found in the home with stab wounds. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the Kingston General Hospital.

Const. Joel Fisher of the Kingston Police Major Crime Unit says police are now asking the public's help to locate 26-year-old John McKenna. McKenna was last seen in the area of Durham Street near MacDonnell Street in downtown Kingston.

McKenna was last seen wearing a green jacket, dark jeans and running shoes.

Police asking for the public’s assistance to be on the lookout for a male suspected of murder https://t.co/Mfy200tsWb #ygk pic.twitter.com/Np7UJHDukG — Kingston Police (@KingstonPolice) April 10, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Kingston Police Service at 613-549-4660.