

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say a Friday morning search at a home on Manotick Station Rd. has yielded nearly a kilogram of cocaine, as well as drug trafficking materials and weapons.

According to a press release, an unspecified address was searched Friday morning on a warrant. It was empty at the time. Police say 734 grams of cocaine was found and seized, along with a small amount of codeine, a cocaine press, gas masks, brass knuckles, and .22 caliber ammunition, as well as some Canadian cash.

Other substances were found, but police say they haven’t been analyzed yet.

So far, no arrests have been announced.