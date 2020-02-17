Three hurt in Greely area assault: Ottawa Police
Published Monday, February 17, 2020 2:57PM EST Last Updated Monday, February 17, 2020 3:01PM EST
Three people have been taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries after an assault in the Greely area.
Ottawa Police will only say a “serious assault” took place at a home on Lakeshore Drive Monday afternoon.
One person has been taken into custody.
Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa that one male and two females were taken to hospital. The extent of the injuries was not released.
Police say the circumstances surrounding the events are under investigation.