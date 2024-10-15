Police deem incident at Bells Corners high school to be 'unfounded'

The Ottawa Police Service has deemed an incident at a Bells Corners high school on Tuesday to be unfounded.

Police said in a post to social media that officers responded to Bell High School on Cassidy Road after students reported being chased while they were on a break outside of the school.

Police had said a weapon was involved and that the school was quickly secured.

"The incident reported at Bell High School yesterday was thoroughly investigated and determined to be unfounded," police said on Wednesday.

There were no injuries.