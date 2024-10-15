OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Police deem incident at Bells Corners high school to be 'unfounded'

    A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    The Ottawa Police Service has deemed an incident at a Bells Corners high school on Tuesday to be unfounded.

    Police said in a post to social media that officers responded to Bell High School on Cassidy Road after students reported being chased while they were on a break outside of the school.

    Police had said a weapon was involved and that the school was quickly secured.

    "The incident reported at Bell High School yesterday was thoroughly investigated and determined to be unfounded," police said on Wednesday.

    There were no injuries.

