Police closely monitoring potential for vehicle-based protest in Ottawa

Ottawa police say they have staffing, towing and traffic plans in place in the event another vehicle-based protest rolls into Ottawa in the weeks ahead.

While police say they do not have any "specific information" about a large demonstration in Ottawa, officers continue to "closely monitor the potential for vehicle-based protests" happening in or travelling through the capital.

"Should this occur, residents and businesses will see an increased police presence in the downtown core and surrounding areas," police say.

"Although we do not see specific information to indicate that there will be large-scale demonstrations or protests in Ottawa, the potential for some level of protests exists."

A convoy organized by 'Freedom Advocates' departed Calgary earlier this week to head east, and it was scheduled to arrive in Sault Ste. Marie on Thursday. There is no word on their final destination.

Ottawa police say there is "zero tolerance for unlawful behaviour and vehicle-based demonstrations."

"Illegal activity or obstructing or impeding the flow of traffic with vehicles on any roadway will not be tolerated and will be met with immediate action," police said in a statement Thursday morning.

"During any assemblies, unlawful behaviour will be addressed promptly by Police or Bylaw officers to ensure the safety and well-being of the public."