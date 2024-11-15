OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Fan rushing to Senators game stopped for speeding on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa, OPP says

    Ontario Provincial Police say the driver of this vehicle was observed going 159 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa Thursday night.(OPP/X) Ontario Provincial Police say the driver of this vehicle was observed going 159 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa Thursday night.(OPP/X)
    An Ottawa Senators fan had to find another way to get to the Canadian Tire Centre last night after being stopped speeding on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end.

    Ontario Provincial Police say an officer observed a driver going 159 km/h on Hwy. 417 just before the Sens game.

    "This Sens fan had to hitch a ride to the game with the tow truck tonight after being stopped for stunt driving," the OPP said on X.

    The driver is facing a charge of stunt driving, which includes a roadside 30-day driver's license suspension, and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days. Police say the driver faces a minimum $2,000 fine and six demerit points if convicted.

    The Senators lost to the Philadelphia Flyers 5-4 in overtime last night at Canadian Tire Centre.

