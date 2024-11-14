17 people charged following 18-month 'Project Champion' investigation into drug trafficking in Ottawa area

Seventeen people are facing charges following an 18-month investigation into the illegal drug trade operating in the Ottawa area.

The Ottawa Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) provided an update on the "Project Champion" investigation on Thursday, with 17 people facing a total of 149 criminal charges.

"Project Champion's mandate was to disrupt and arrest members of violent criminal networks focused on the illegal drug trade operating in the Ottawa area," Chief Eric Stubbs told reporters.

"These individuals came to our attention during criminal investigations that involved violent crimes, including homicides and shootings."

Officers with Homicide, Guns and Gangs, Street Crime and Intelligence units, "targeted criminal organizations responsible for cocaine and drug trafficking and street-level gun violence," police said.

Police seized 6.5 kilograms of cocaine and a small amount of crack cocaine, along with five guns during the investigation.

The 149 charges vary by individual, with police saying the charges include attempted murder, drug trafficking, possession of weapons, assault and assault police.

"Police also laid multiple charges of participating in and/or supporting a criminal organization," police said in a media release. "These charges are significant and highlight the investigation's focus on individuals who planned, organized, and sustained criminal activities, often using violence to maintain control."

Police say 14 people have been arrested so far and that the results of the project should have an impact on violent crime.

"I think it's an opportunity for communities now maybe to take a bit of a breath, maybe reach out to their youth and all the programing that we're putting in place to direct individuals towards more positive behaviors and activities and things of that nature," said Ottawa Police Supt. Jamie Dunlop. "But it's also a lesson to say how long do we have until others maybe want to fill the void [of these groups]."

Ontario Provincial Police supported the Ottawa police investigation.

"The goal was far from simple; to disrupt this organized group's involvement in illegal narcotics in Ottawa and surrounding areas," said Det.-Insp. Mike Moore. "These issues often cross jurisdictional boundaries, making it essential for law enforcement agencies to share intelligence, resources and strategies."