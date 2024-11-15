Above-seasonal temperatures expected this weekend as Santa Claus arrives in Ottawa

Ottawa is set to enjoy a stretch of above-seasonal temperatures through the weekend, which will be perfect for being outside for the Santa Claus parades in downtown Ottawa and Barrhaven this weekend.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for highs of 6 C on Friday, 9 C on Saturday, 7 C on Sunday and 9 C on Monday. The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 4 C and a low of -3 C.

It will be mainly sunny today. High 6 C.

Clear tonight. Low -1 C.

Sunshine continuing on Saturday. High 9 C.

Sunday will be cloudy with a high of 7 C. The forecast calls for a chance of showers Sunday night during the Barrhaven Santa Claus Parade.

The outlook for Monday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 9 C.

This weekend's Santa Claus parades in Ottawa

Saturday: Help Santa Toy Parade begins at 11 a.m. Bring a donation to support CTV and MOVE 100's Toy Mountain campaign. The parade will start at Ottawa City Hall and travel west on Laurier Avenue and south on Bank Street to Lansdowne.

Sunday: Barrhaven Santa Claus Parade at 5:30 p.m. Parade travels along Strandherd Drive from Beatrice Drive to the OC Transpo Park N' Ride.