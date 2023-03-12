Police charge five drivers with stunt driving in Hwy. 174 construction zones

Ottawa police are reminding motorists to slow down in construction zones, after officers stopped five drivers for stunt driving in Ottawa's east end.

Sections of Highway 174 have construction zones with indicated reduced speeds.

On Friday, officers with the Ottawa police traffic unit stopped five drivers for stunt driving, including one going 67 km/h over the speed limit.

In an area of Hwy. 174 with an 80 km/h speed limit, police said officers stopped drivers going 148 km/h, 146 km/h, 138 km/h and 135 km/h.

Another driver was stopped going 167 km/h in a 100 km/h zone, police said.

The charge of stunt driving includes the vehicle impounded for 14 days and the driver's license suspended for 30 days.

On Thursday, police stopped a 25-year-old driver going 143 km/h in an 80 km/h construction zone on Highway 417 at Tenth Line Road.