OTTAWA -- Several quebec residents are facing a multitude of charges related to the theft of hundreds of high-end vehicles stolen throughout central and eastern Ontario and Quebec.

Ontario Provincial Police held a news conference Tuesday to outline the details of Project Shildon that began in June 2019.

The thefts occurred at vehicle dealerships and private homes. Twenty people have been charged with 350 offences. Police were able to recover 97 stolen vehicles.

In Tuesday's announcement, OPP say the suspects stole the vehicles with the goal of exporting them in shipping containers overseas through the Port of Montreal.

