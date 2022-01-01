A fire in a hydro pole is responsible for a power outage in Carp, affecting about 800 Hydro One customers.

Ottawa Fire Services says they were called to Carp Road between Lloydalex Crescent and Rothbourne Road just after 2 p.m. A witness said he heard what sounded like an explosion. Firefighters arrived and had the fire under control by 3 p.m., but the pole had snapped near the top.

Hydro crews arrived to repair the damage while Ottawa police helped direct traffic.

Hydro One estimated that power would be restored by 8 p.m., though a majority of customers had their power back by around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.