Advertisement
Pole fire knocks out power to Carp residents
Ottawa firefighters put out a fire in a hydro pole along Carp Road on New Year's Day. The fire snapped the pole and knocked out power to roughly 800 customers in the area. (Photo courtesy of John Dolson)
Share:
A fire in a hydro pole is responsible for a power outage in Carp, affecting about 800 Hydro One customers.
Ottawa Fire Services says they were called to Carp Road between Lloydalex Crescent and Rothbourne Road just after 2 p.m. A witness said he heard what sounded like an explosion. Firefighters arrived and had the fire under control by 3 p.m., but the pole had snapped near the top.
Hydro crews arrived to repair the damage while Ottawa police helped direct traffic.
Hydro One estimated that power would be restored by 8 p.m., though a majority of customers had their power back by around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.