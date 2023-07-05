Pimisi station to be 'fully operational' during Bluesfest: officials

The city's transit services and Ottawa police say the Pimisi LRT station will be "fully operational" for Bluesfest and other upcoming large events despite being temporarily closed on Canada Day due to large crowds and safety concerns.

"OC Transpo and OPS have been planning and preparing for Bluesfest and will be monitoring the event closely and will make adjustments as required to ensure the safe flow of people to and from the event site," officials said in a joint statement issued just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The statement added the two events require different management strategies—with Bluesfest being a ticketed event with an expected number of attendees when compared with a more unpredictable number of people in the Canada Day crowd.

Bluesfest organizers say doors will remain open at Pimisi unless crowds get too large.

"Our operations director has met with the city, police and OC Transpo and the plan is still to go forward with Pimisi open with the alternate possibility of using buses going westbound if it's busy," said spokesperson Joe Reilly.