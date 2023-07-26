Pilot killed, passenger injured in plane crash east of Ottawa

Ontario Provincial Police and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) are investigating a fatal small plane crash in Alexandria, Ont., east of Ottawa.

The TSB says a Cessna 150 crashed in Alexandria Wednesday afternoon. The federal agency is deploying a team of investigators to gather information about the incident.

OPP say it happened on Power Dam Road, where the Alexandria Aerodrome is located, just after 1 p.m.

The pilot was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the passenger was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Power Dam Road has been closed for the investigation. Police are asking residents to avoid the area.